High flood in Ravi as India releases water from reservoir

LAHORE: A significant flood warning for River Ravi has been issued following release of water by India from reservoir upstream.

According to latest information received through Pakistan Commissioner for Indus Waters (PCIW), India released 171,797 Cusecs water from Ujh Barrage at 1530 PST on Monday. Keeping in view the releases from Ujh Barrage, inflows are likely to increase in River Ravi at Jassar ranging between 70,000 cusecs to 100,000 cusecs, touching the mark of medium to high flood level during the period from 0000 PST of 16-08-2022 to 1200 PST of 16-08-2022.

According to Flood Forecasting Division, in view of the above situation, all concerned organisations/Departments are advised to remain alert and ensure taking all necessary precautionary measures well in time to avoid any loss of precious human lives and damages to private & public property.

On the other hand, River Indus at Taunsa is in medium flood level with falling tendency and at Guddu & Kotri is in low flood level. As per another Alert issued earlier in the day, flash flooding is expected in the tributaries of Rivers Kabul & Indus during next 48-hours.