Cop shot dead by Dolphin Force

LAHORE: A policeman was allegedly killed and another injured when a Dolphin Force official fired at them near Lakshmi Chowk on Monday night.
A CIA officer told the media that the Dolphin Force personnel had retaliated against the alleged gunfire of Kamran and his brother-in-law near Lakshmi Chowk. The police officer claimed that Kamran, a Lahore cop, along with his brother-in-law opened fire on drug dealers before fleeing. CIA DSP Nabi Bukhsh Butt said that they also fired at a Dolphin Force team after they started chasing them. They also retaliated. As a result, Kamran died instantly while his brother-in-law, Ghazanfar, was injured.
An eyewitness said that two men on a motorcycle had fired at Dolphin Force personnel. The victim was identified as 27-year-old police constable Kamran, a resident of Shahdara. He had been suspended from his duty at the Ravi Road police station a few days ago. He had recently tied the knot.
