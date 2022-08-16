Independence Day celebrations at FJWU

Rawalpindi:Keeping its traditions alive, Fatima Jinnah Women University celebrated Independence Day with great enthusiasm and veneration at University campus. The flag hosting ceremony was performed by Dr. Saima Hamid, Vice Chancellor, FJWU in the university premises. National Anthem was also played on this occasion.

University faculty, large number of students and staff members attended the ceremony. When a great nation honours the sacrifices of its ancestors through relentless struggle, steady advancement, and strong morale, hard times turn out to be just the hours of testing, Vice Chancellor Dr. Saima stated during his speech at the occasion. She said despite of all challenges we faced in past 75 years as a country, our spirits have never faltered despite rather, the morale has substantially improved. She asserted that she firmly believes that if each person makes an attempt to advance any institution, the nation will start to advance in terms of education, economy, and culture.

Speaking about the implications of Covid-19 Pandemic globally she said that the whole world suffered immensely. The economy collapsed globally in the last few years and health challenges forced people to kneel down.

Even at those testing times teachers and scholars contributed for the betterment and played their due role. In the end she made a pledge not just to sing songs of the greatness of the country, but to play the due roles as an individual by working hard. She also pledged to be a good Pakistani and to prove oneself a soldier of the nation, and to work tirelessly to uplift the institution.