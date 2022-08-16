Minister reviews industrial estates progress

LAHORE:Provincial Minister for Industries and Commerce Mian Aslam Iqbal has said the special economic zones are the engines of economic development, there will be no excuses regarding development work in industrial estates.

He was presiding over a review meeting of industrialisation in Punjab in the committee room of the Punjab Board of Investment and Trade. The meeting reviewed the provision of infrastructure, electricity and gas supply in industrial estates organised by PIEDMC and FIEDMC, the review on the prices of plots and other issues were discussed.

Punjab Board of Investment & Trade Chairman Fazeel Asif, Secretary Industries and Commerce Dr Ahmed Javed Qazi, CEO Jalal Hasan and the officers concerned attended the meeting. Addressing the meeting, the minister said that the construction work on M-II Interchange should be started in the first week of September. He said that it was the government's policy to increase employment opportunities by speeding up the process of industrialisation. He said that the traffic problems on Sunder Raiwind Road should be resolved on priority basis for the convenience of the industrialists.

The system of industrial units set up in industrial estates should be computerised. He said that the applications for getting status of enterprise should be disposed of within five days and the matters of Multan Industrial Estate should be resolved within a week.