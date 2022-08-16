Matric missed practical exam on 22nd

LAHORE: Board of Intermediate & Secondary Education (BISE) Lahore has announced re-conducting practical exam of all those candidates of Secondary School Certificate (Matric) annual exams 2022 who missed the same owing to unavoidable circumstances.

A BISE spokesperson said that on the instructions of BISE Lahore Chairman Dr Mirza Habib Ali special practical labs have been established to conduct this special practical exam. He further said in this regard all such candidates who missed their practical part of the annual exams can submit their applications till August 18 in Practical Branch Room No. 204 in BISE Lahore. He added roll number slips will be issued to these candidates on August 20 while the practical will be taken on August 22. All the candidates have been advised to submit their applications in the board office by the due date.