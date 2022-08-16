Matric missed practical exam on 22nd

LAHORE: Board of Intermediate & Secondary Education (BISE) Lahore has announced re-conducting practical exam of all those candidates of Secondary School Certificate (Matric) annual exams 2022 who missed the same owing to unavoidable circumstances.
A BISE spokesperson said that on the instructions of BISE Lahore Chairman Dr Mirza Habib Ali special practical labs have been established to conduct this special practical exam. He further said in this regard all such candidates who missed their practical part of the annual exams can submit their applications till August 18 in Practical Branch Room No. 204 in BISE Lahore. He added roll number slips will be issued to these candidates on August 20 while the practical will be taken on August 22. All the candidates have been advised to submit their applications in the board office by the due date.
LAHORE:Punjab Minister for Social Welfare & Bait-ul-Maal Ghazanfar Abbas Cheena visited the secretary office on...
LAHORE:Lahore Development Authority inaction is causing a loss to investors to the tune of millions of rupees for not...
LAHORE:Punjab Police, on the instructions of Inspector General Police Punjab Faisal Shahkar, has taken strict action...
LAHORE:Labourers have celebrated Independence Day across the country with national zeal under the aegis of All...
LAHORE:Diamond Jubilee programmes concluded at Alhamra Art Centre on Monday. The events presented cultural diversity...
LAHORE:Inspector General Police Punjab Faisal Shahkar has said that the future of police is IT-based and easy...
Comments