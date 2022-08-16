With better training, athletes can win big at major games: Talib

KARACHI: Former Pakistan athlete Muhammad Talib has said that the wonderful performance in the recently concluded Commonwealth Games has showed that Pakistani athletes have potential to perform well in tough international competitions despite facing a lot hurdles.

"They proved that they have real talent and ability to compete against those athletes who have far better training, coaching and preparation facilities," said Talib, a seasoned athletics coach, while talking to 'The News' on Monday.

Pakistan won eight medals -- two gold, three silver and three bronze -- in Commonwealth Games. In 2018, Pakistan had won five medals -- one gold and four bronze in wrestling and weightlifting.

In 2014 Commonwealth Games, they had won four medals -- three silver and one bronze. "The current performance of Pakistani athletes clearly showed that they improved their performance despite the fact that there is lack of attention by the competent authorities regarding their proper training, coaching, physical fitness training, diet and other facilities," said Talib, who has trained hundreds of notable athletes in various disciplines of athletics and also provided physical fitness training to various other disciplines, including hockey, boxing and cricket, over the last 40 years.

"Pakistani athletes are facing a lot of hurdles. There is always lack of advanced training and coaching and as well as lack of facilities. Besides, they have few employment prospects," he added.

He said that many athletes improved their records although they did not win medals. "It is a good sign. It means that if ample advanced training and coaching is provided Pakistan can win more medals at the forthcoming South Asian and Asian Games," Talib said.

He appreciated the plan of PSB Director General Col (retd) Asif Zaman to establish a Super Elite Group of athletes for Asian Games and 2024 Paris Olympics. "It would be a great move if PSB established such a group keeping in mind Asian Games 2023 and Paris Olympics 2024," he said.

"Now is the time to provide drills and coaching to our talented athletes so that they are ready for laurels and medals for Pakistan. We will once again be in the limelight, at least at Asian level, where we have been declining for many years," Talib added. He applauded the performance of Arshad Nadeem (javelin throw), Nooh Dastgir Butt (weightlifting) and other athletes.