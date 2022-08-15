75th Independence Day: US, China, Russia, Saudi Arabia, UAE felicitate Pakistan

Students waving national flags at the mausoleum of the founder of Pakistan Muhammad Ali Jinnah during a ceremony to mark the country’s Independence Day, —ONLINE/ Sabir Mazhar

ISLAMABAD/RIYADH/BEIJING: Several countries, including the United States, Russia, the United Arab Emirates (UAE), Saudi Arabia and China have congratulated President Dr Arif Alvi, Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif and the people of Pakistan on the 75th Independence Day celebrations.

American Foreign Minister Antony Blinkin and Russian President Vladimir Putin congratulated Pakistan on the 75th Independence Day, reported the local media on Sunday. Anthony Blinkin said that America and Pakistan had a long history of friendly relations, which would get better with the passage of time. He added that “August 14 marks 75 years of mutual Pak-US relations.”

Russian President Vladimir Putin congratulated President Arif Alvi and PM Shehbaz Sharif on the diamond jubilee of the country’s independence. The Russian president said that Pakistan’s economic and societal progress had been commendable.

The UAE President, Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, also wished President Arif Alvi on the 75th Independence Day of the country. He wished for better relations between the two countries.



Meanwhile, Saudi Arabia’s King Salman bin Abdulaziz and Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman (MBS) congratulated the Pakistani nation on the occasion of Independence Day, state-run media reported.

In his message to President Dr Arif Alvi, the Saudi King expressed his best felicitations to the government and friendly people of Pakistan. He also expressed wishes for steady progress and prosperity of Pakistan.

In his message, Crown Prince Mohammed also congratulated the Pakistani nation and expressed best wishes for steady progress and prosperity of the people of Pakistan.

Meanwhile, China felicitates Pakistan on the diamond jubilee celebrations of Independence Day. On Sunday, it congratulated Pakistan on its 75th anniversary of Independence Day and wished Pakistan for every success and its road to peace and prosperity.

“Happy Birthday Pakistan, May I wish Pakistan every success and its road to peace and prosperity,” Chinese Foreign Ministry Spokesperson Zhao Lijian tweeted, here on China government official account.

China’s Ambassador to Pakistan Nong Rong also tweeted “Pakistan 75th Youm-e-Azadi Mubarak, China Pak Dosti Zindabad”.