Pakistan pledges to keep pushing UN to free Kashmir from India’s yoke

NEW YORK: Highlighting India’s “brutal” military siege of Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJ&K), now in its third year, Pakistan’s Ambassador to UN Munir Akram has said that Islamabad will continue to support Kashmir’s call for liberation at all the forums, especially United Nations.

“We stand firmly with our Kashmiri brothers and sisters in their struggle for the right to self-determination,” saying the ambassador in a video message to the Pakistani community on Sunday marking country’s Independence Day. He further said, “The foresight of Quaid-e-Azam in advancing the rationale for the creation of Pakistan is being emphatically validated today in the repression of the Muslims, who live in India.

“They face organised state-repression, shrinking social space and usurpation of their fundamental rights as the ‘Hindutva’ motivated BJP government in support of RSS, a Hindu extremist outfit, seeks to eliminate the Islamic legacy from India and re-write history to exclude the great contributions of Muslim rulers and dynasties in India. “Our founding fathers,” he said, “faced vigorous opposition and secured Pakistan through determination, resolve, wisdom and democratic struggle.”

Ambassador Akram said the people of Indian Illegally occupied Jammu and Kashmir are part of Pakistanand unfortunately being denied of the right to self-determination by Indian oppressing government. “They have been under a brutal military siege for the past three years and as many as 900,000 Indian troops have unleashed a reign of terror in the IIOJ&K, resorting extra-judicial killings, abduction, torture of Kashmiri youngsters, and vanishing entire villages and neighborhoods, as well as the illegal incarceration of Kashmiri leaders.