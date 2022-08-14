Pakistan’s first visually-impaired diplomat urges youth to step forward

NEW YORK: A person can achieve objectives by believing in Allah and in his own abilities and work hard. Youths should step forward and ensure Pakistan’s bright future.
These views were expressed by Saima Saleem, Pakistan’s first visually-impaired diplomat, who is an integral member of the Foreign Service. In an interview to The News on Pakistan’s 75th Independence Day, she said she had to face immense problems in life for being visually challenged. “However, my parents encouraged me to tackle issues which helped me win many gold medals in the education field. I passed the CSS and joined the Foreign Service,” she added.
She said Pakistan’s first 75 years were its formative years. “Now the new generation should bring Pakistan forward by adopting new trends of the century. They should make Pakistan a country, where no inability or physical challenge hinders the progress of a person,” she added.
