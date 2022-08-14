JUIF leader says ex-PM has distracted youths

TAKHTBHAI: Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam-Fazl (JUIF) general secretary Abdul Ghafoor Haideri on Saturday alleged that ex-prime minister Imran Khan was a joker, who distracted the youths of the country to gain political mileage.

Speaking at the Namoos-e-Risalat (SAW) conference here at Hathian Bagh, he said that the nation should now be aware of that the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf leaders, including former premier Imran Khan had received billions of rupees funds from Israel, India, US and other Western countries to fulfil his nefarious agenda.

He said the PTI had to answer to the questions regarding receiving funds from anti-Pakistan countries.

He said the PTI-led government had collapsed the economy and the country was on the verge of bankruptcy when the Pakistan Democratic Movement took the reins of the government after ousting Imran Khan through a no-confidence motion.

The JUIF leader said that the previous government had promised the people, particularly the youths of providing millions of jobs and houses but all that proved an eyewash.

He said that many people rendered shelterless in the name encroachments besides destroying businesses of the poor.

JUIF candidate for by-polls on NA-22 Maulana Muhammad Qasim, Maulana Abdul Jalil Jan and others also addressed the conference.