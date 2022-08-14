Powerless capital

Rising energy prices and inflation have financially crippled the people of Pakistan. People are also facing a lot of inconveniences due to loadshedding. Islamabad, being the capital, must have a proper strategy to ensure stable energy supply.
However, the city is being left without power for hours on end. Unfortunately, the concerned electricity authority, Iesco, has done nothing to improve this deplorable condition.
Manoj Kumar
Islamabad
