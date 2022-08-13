First phase of two bridges on IJP Road completed

Islamabad : The work on two bridges—Katarian Bridge and Pirwadhai Bridge—has entered into next phase that would also likely to be completed in stipulated time period.

According to the details, the placement of pillars and other related work has been completed on Katarian Bridge well ahead of time due to consistent work in last few weeks.

Similarly, the work on one side of Pir Wadhai Bridge leading towards Raja Bazaar has been initiated and heavy machinery deployed for excavation on the construction site.

One side of the road for heavy vehicles has also been completed from Khyaban-e-Sir Syed to Katarian Bridge. There will be two rigid lanes on both sides of the road for heavy traffic that will resolve the issue of traffic jams especially in the evening time.

It is a major road for heavy traffic coming from Khyber-Pakhtunkhawa, Azad Kashmir, and Punjab as it connects Islamabad and Rawalpindi. The movement of heavy tractor trolleys and trucks always caused damage to IJ Principal Road in the past. So the civic agency ­arate lanes would be designated on both sides of the road for heavy vehicles.

These lanes would be separated by dividers and heavy vehicles would not have the opportunity to cross them and come on other lanes. It would not only help avoid traffic jams but also ensure durability of the road.