PTI warned against any damage to hockey ground

LAHORE:The Lahore High Court on Friday directed PTI to be careful and not cause any damage to the hockey ground where the party is going to hold its public gathering today (Saturday).

The high court has ordered the deputy commissioner to make a decision based on the requests to change the venue of the meeting. It also said that it was the job of the higher authorities to decide on the venue for the public gathering.

The LHC has directed the party that there shouldn't be any damage done to the ground. The court decided that the astroturf should be installed by the Punjab government as soon as possible and funds should be allocated in the budget.

Special Assistant to the Prime Minister Attaullah Tarar had filed a petition in the court against the PTI’s gathering. The turf was removed under the directions of Chief Minister Pervaiz Elahi to prepare for the public gathering. In this regard, the Pakistan Hockey Federation said that the turf should have been removed after the new one came.