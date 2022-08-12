SHC directs govt to fix fever drug’s price in a month

The building of the Sindh High Court (SHC). — Facebook/File

KARACHI: The Sindh High Court (SHC) on Thursday directed the federal government to fix the price of Panadol, a medicine commonly used to relieve fever and pain, and submit a compliance report within a month.

The direction came during the hearing of a petition filed by the pharmaceutical company against the non-compliance of court orders. The applicant’s counsel submitted that the court had directed the federal government to consider an increase in the price of pain and fever-relieving drug and fix it, however, the court’s directives were not complied with.

The federal law officer submitted that the matter with regard to the fixation of Panadol’s price did not come under discussion during the last cabinet meeting. He also sought time to submit the compliance report. The court directed the federal government to decide Panadol’s price and submit a compliance report within a month.

The drug manufacturer had earlier stated that the cost of medicine had increased significantly due to various economic factors and it had become difficult to sell the medicine on the previous price.