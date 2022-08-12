All set to open 7th Avenue for traffic on August 14

Islamabad : The Capital Development Authority (CDA) is all set to open the 7th Avenue bridge on August 14 (Sunday), one and half month ahead of the scheduled completion of the project.

The CDA Chairman Amer Ali Ahmad when contacted by ‘The News’ said that final touches were being given to the flyover and it would be opened for routine traffic on Sunday.

The contract of the project which also includes slip roads and expansion of Srinagar Highway near the intersection of 7th Avenue and Khyaban-e-Suharwardy was awarded to the National Logistic Cell (NLC) and the same was to be completed by the end of October.

Top CDA official told this scribe that completion of slip roads, expansion of Srinagar Highway, and opening of Khyaban-e-Suharwardy would take another 10 to 15 days to complete.

The completion of one of the ongoing mega road projects would ease the flow of traffic in the federal capital considerably. Previously, motorists have to use Faisal Avenue and other roads to reach their destinations in Islamabad. The CDA’s policy as per rules regarding the government-to-government award of contracts has been highly successful as Frontier Works Organisation (FWO) was awarded the contract for the Rawal Dam flyover, and that is likely to be completed by the end of September.

An official associated with the project said that they would accomplish the task as per given time despite an expected spell of rains in the federal capital.

Meanwhile, the motorists plying between Rawalpindi and Islamabad have demanded of the CDA management to further expedite ongoing work on the I J Principal Road to ease their suffering.