IG orders strict security arrangements for I-Day

LAHORE:Inspector General of Police Punjab Faisal Shahkar Thursday in view of the arrival of August 14 ordered strict security arrangements across the province.

The IGP asked the police to take action against law breakers to ensure peaceful environment at public places, including parks, for families, who visit the places to celebrate the Independence Day. The IGP directed all supervisory officers of the province to deal with wheelie doers, aerial firing and rioting in streets on the ID and take indiscriminate action against violators. He asked police to take strict action against hooligans and harassers of women. The IGP ordered the deployment of female police personnel for the protection of families at recreational places. He asked the RPOs and the DPOs to form special squads to prevent one-wheeling in all cities of the province and take action against workshop owners who remove silencers of motorcycles. The IGP ordered special security arrangements on August 13 and 14 and stern action against those who block roads unnecessarily and create problems for citizens. The IGP asked cops to make foolproof security arrangements for the ID programs on the August 14 across the province. He said all ID programmes should be conducted in a peaceful manner in Lahore. He also ordered strict action against firing, fireworks display and weapons display at ID rallies and other related programmes.