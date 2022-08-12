LDA introduces automatic procedure for applications

LAHORE:Lahore Development Authority (LDA) has decided to process the applications at One Window Cell under automatic procedure to facilitate the citizens. This was decided in a meeting held under the chairmanship of LDA DG Aamir Ahmad Khan here on Thursday.

Addressing the meeting, LDA director general said that the directors should listen to the problems of the citizens at One Window in a week and monitor the application process themselves. LDA director general said that the application process should be handled in minimum time and coordination with other departments should be improved.

He further said that a plan of action should be prepared as soon as possible for the answers from the Revenue and Sub-Registrar Offices and the answers should be submitted in time in court cases.

He said that the protection of LDA interests should be ensured in all cases in different courts while the director concerned should appear before the Supreme Court and High Court whenever there was a hearing. He said that the cases pending in the courts should be followed with full preparation.