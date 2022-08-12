City receives drizzle; more rain forecast

LAHORE:Cloudy weather with moderate scattered rain was observed in the City here Thursday while Met office warned more rains during the next 24 hours.

The officials warned that heavy rains may generate urban flooding in Karachi, Thatta, Badin, Hyderabad, Dadu, Jamshoro, Sukkur, Larkana, Shaheed Benazirabad and Mirpurkhas while flash flooding was expected in Qila Saifullah, Loralai, Barkhan, Kohlu, Mosa Khel, Sherani, Sibbi, Bolan, Kalat, Khuzdar, Lasbella, Awaran, Turbat, Panjgur, Pasni, Jiwani, Kohat, Swabi, Nowshera, Mardan, Peshawar, Karak, Bannu, Tank, Waziristan and hill torrents of DGK during the forecast period. They predicted that rainfall may trigger landslides in Kashmir, hilly areas of Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa, Galiyat, Murree, Chillas, Diamir, Gilgit, Hunza, Astore, Ghizer and Skardu. They said monsoon currents from Bay of Bengal were penetrating in upper and lower parts while a westerly wave was also present in upper and western parts of the country.

Thursday’s maximum temperature was recorded at Dalbandin and Nokkundi where mercury reached 44°C while in Lahore, it was 38.3°C and minimum was 28.3°C.