National Minorities Day observed

LAHORE: Human Rights and Minority Affairs Department, Secretary Punjab, Rizwana Naveed said that religious minorities in Pakistan have full rights as equal citizens.

The Department of HR&MA is fully committed to provide equal rights to the minorities. In this regard, the department has published a book “White in Flag” to show efforts of religious minorities in the development and prosperity of Pakistan.

She expressed these views while addressing an event organised on the occasion of the National Day of Religious Minorities. The event was organised by the Human Rights and Minority Affairs Department, Punjab in collaboration with Faces Pakistan here Thursday.

August 11 has great importance in the history of Pakistan. The minorities are free to go to their place of worship in the state of Pakistan. Archbishop Sebastian Shaw said that this country was built by all religions united under the leadership of Quaid-e-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah.

The President of Faces Pakistan, Javed William, presented the book “Our diverse land”, published on 75th year of Pakistan to the guests. Special prayer was offered for the development and prosperity of the country.

Meanwhile, a ceremony was held at Dyal Singh Library Hall under the auspices of Evacuee Trust Property Board. The Chairman Board Habib-ur-Rehman Gilani said the Constitution of Pakistan gives minorities all the privileges and facilities and their places of worship are being made beautiful as well as safe. During the ceremony, Sikh children presented national anthem and various national songs. At the end Chairman Board distributed special gifts among the guests.