Man says he funded PTI from own company account

MARDAN: Khadim Nabi, a resident of Lower Dir district, said on Thursday that the Election Commission of Pakistan had declared the donation given by him as foreign funding in the PTI prohibited foreign funding case without verification.

“And it is a transaction from the account of my personal company, for which I accept all kinds of responsibility,” he added.

Addressing a news conference at Mardan Press Club, Khadim Nabi said that he went to the United Arab Emirates (UAE) in 2008 for a job. He added that later in 2010, he established a company in the name of Next Point Computer and registered it in Sharjah. He added that now he had changed the name of his company.

He said that he was a Pakistani passport holder, the only owner of the company in Sharjah and the account from which the transaction was made is still being used by him. He said that whatever comes to him from abroad, he donated it to the PTI and other charitable institutions.

He said that he is a patriotic Pakistani, and apart from PTI, no political party has contacted him regarding the relief fund. He added that he transferred the funds to the PTI account titled PTI LLC America. However, he did not disclose how much funds he had transferred to the PTI account. He added that he started a transaction to PTI after the Minar-e-Pakistan rally before the year 2013. He added that after 2013, he didn’t make any transaction to the PTI.