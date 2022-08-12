 
Friday August 12, 2022
World

Sri Lankan ex-president arrives in Bangkok

By AFP
August 12, 2022

BANGKOK: Former Sri Lankan president Gotabaya Rajapaksa on Thursday arrived in Bangkok after his visa ran out following a month-long stint in Singapore where he had taken refuge from protesters at home. The deposed leader landed on a private jet at Don Mueang International Airport around 8 pm local time (1200 GMT), a senior Thai official said.

