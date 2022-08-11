ASI martyred in another attack on Peshawar Police

PESHAWAR: An assistant sub inspector (ASI) was martyred when armed attackers opened fire on a police patrolling party in Regi Model Town on Nasir Bagh Road late Wednesday night, an official told The News.
The police party in-charge, ASI Rekhmeen Khan, was critically injured and was rushed for treatment. However, he was martyred before he reached the hospital. The official said policemen on the spot retaliated but the attackers managed their escape.
More contingents of police were rushed to the spot after the attack while a search operation was being conducted in the vicinity. A number of policemen, patrolling cars as well as police stations and posts have come under attack with grenades and automatic weapons in Peshawar and other towns of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa in the last many months, claiming several lives and injuring many others.
Ministry of Economic Affairs Secretary Muhammad Humair Karim and Ambassador of Denmark to Pakistan Lis Rosenholm...
ISLAMABAD: The coalition government has decided to revamp within August the board of directors of all oil and gas...
LAHORE: Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf leader Asad Umar Wednesday said a new constitution will have to be written to...
The Pakistan Foreign Office advises New Delhi to desist from politicising the events related to Independence
ISLAMABAD: The Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaaf Wednesday sought time for filing a petition challenging new delimitation of...
ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif and former president Asif Zardari on Wednesday made contact through telephone...
Comments