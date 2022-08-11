ASI martyred in another attack on Peshawar Police

PESHAWAR: An assistant sub inspector (ASI) was martyred when armed attackers opened fire on a police patrolling party in Regi Model Town on Nasir Bagh Road late Wednesday night, an official told The News.

The police party in-charge, ASI Rekhmeen Khan, was critically injured and was rushed for treatment. However, he was martyred before he reached the hospital. The official said policemen on the spot retaliated but the attackers managed their escape.

More contingents of police were rushed to the spot after the attack while a search operation was being conducted in the vicinity. A number of policemen, patrolling cars as well as police stations and posts have come under attack with grenades and automatic weapons in Peshawar and other towns of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa in the last many months, claiming several lives and injuring many others.