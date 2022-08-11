Youm-e-Ashur observed in KP amid tight security

PESHAWAR: Youm-e- Ashur was observed across Khyber Pakhtunkhwa amid stringent security after threats of terrorist attacks.

No untoward incident was reported as the Ashura processions passed off across the province peacefully as extraordinary security arrangements were made by the police along with other law enforcement agencies. Senior officers as well as jawans remained on their toes to ensure foolproof security to the processions and majalis.

In the provincial capital, all the processions in the city, Saddar and other areas ended peacefully after passing through the traditional routes.

“The officers and jawans along with personnel of other law enforcement agencies and other segments of the society did an excellent job in ensuring peace during the Ashura,” Inspector General of Police Moazzam Jah Ansari said. He himself visited different routes to inspect the security.

Capital City Police Officer Mohammad Ijaz Khan, Senior Superintendent of Police, operations, Kashif Aftab Abbasi, SP City Atiq Shah, SP Cantt Muhammad Azhar and thousands of policemen were out on the roads from the first day of Muharram to ensure foolproof security.

The CCPO told reporters that three-layer security was provided to the Muharram processions and majalis. The policemen deployed were also issued special cards.

The inner city was sealed and all the trade centres were closed while over 11,000 personnel were deployed as part of upgraded security for Ashura.

There were reports of threats in Peshawar, Dera Ismail Khan, Tank, Kohat, Hangu, Kurram and other districts but police and other law enforcement agencies did their best to ensure peace.

MARDAN: Ashura was observed with traditional zeal amid tight security in Mardan district.

Aalam, Zuljinah and Taazia processions were taken out from imambargah Haideria at Bicket Gunj bazaar. The procession, starting at 2pm, passed through traditional routes and came to an end at Imambargah Haideria. Local police prepared a strict security plan for Youm-e-Ashur in the city while some roads were also closed to avoid any untoward incident. Mobile phone services were also suspended as part of security measures in the district.

TANK: The processions of Youm-i-Ashur passed off peacefully in Tank district.

Police, Pakistan Army, Frontier Corps (FC) South, district administration, and law-enforcement agencies made foolproof security arrangements.

Deputy Commissioner Tank Hameedullah Khattak, Pakistan Army commanding officer and District Police Officer Waqar Ahmad supervised all the processions in the district, which had been divided into three sectors.

The officials were also present on the spot to monitor security arrangements for the main procession in the Gara Baloch village sector.

PARACHINAR: Youm-e-Ashur was observed with religious fervour and solemnity in Kurram district amid foolproof security on Tuesday to commemorate the martyrdom of Hazrat Imam Hussain (RA) and his companions at Karbala.

Ulema and Zakireen highlighted the bright and candid teachings of Hazrat Imam Hussain (RA) and his great companions.

Taazia and Zuljanah processions were also taken out from main imambargah and passed through its traditional routes before culminating at the central imambargah in Parachinar. Elaborate security arrangements were in place to avoid any untoward incident during the mourning processions.