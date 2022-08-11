Five die in Haripur incidents

HARIPUR: Five persons, including a married woman, died in different incidents in the district, police said on Wednesday.

The first death was reported from the jurisdiction of Sera-e-Saleh Police Station where Mehboobur Rehman of Bagra village No 2 allegedly gunned down Gul Naz Bibi, 35, wife of Yasir Abbasi over unknown reasons. The woman, who was mother of four minor children, died instantly before shifting to the hospital, police quoted the family sources as saying.

The accused, however, managed to escape after committing the gruesome murder.

The second incident was reported in the limits of Kotnajibullah Police Station where an assistant lineman of PESCO was electrocuted to death. The Pesco sources and police said that Fawad Alam, 24, climbed to fix the fault from the main electricity supply line of a local consumer in the Jhari Kas area of Hattar Sub Division, when his body accidentally touched the Low Tension line and suffered a fatal electric shock. Police and family sources said that the deceased, being a contractual assistant line man, was not allowed to climb the electric pole but he went to restore the electricity supply of the consumer on the insistence of his seniors.

Another man was electrocuted to death In Sector No 2 of Khalabat Township. Police and family said that Muhammad Irshad went to put the electric button of a water suction pump on, when he suffered electric shock from the damaged wire unknowingly, causing his on the spot death.

Police said further that Shams Yousuf, 21, who was working at the ranch of Imran of village Banda in the limits of Beer Police Station and he went to take a bath in the Tarbela Lake where he slipped into deep water and drowned. The local divers fished his body out after an effort of two hours and shifted to the Trauma Centre.

The fifth incident was reported from Malikyar village where Muhammad Umar,18, was going on his motorbike which got slipped due to over-speeding and the teenage boy suffered severe head injuries. He was shifted to the Trauma Centre but could not survive, police and family said.