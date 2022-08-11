Hazrat Imam Hussain (RA), companions paid homage

LAHORE:The nation observed Ashura, 10th of Muharram, with traditional, religious spirit peacefully on Tuesday, amidst strict security measures to commemorate the martyrdom of Hazrat Imam Hussain (RA) and his companions at Karbala in 61 AH some 14 centuries ago. In Lahore, authorities clamped exemplary security arrangements to ward off any terror threat and maintain safety amidst intelligence reports of possible terrorist strikes.

The district administration managed security by closing down both sides of the procession route and only allowing the mourners to enter after having their ID cards checked. Nobody was allowed to join the procession in the middle and all such people were refused entry. These measures were in addition to the traditional security arrangements including army helicopters kept monitoring the procession while the special police squad moved ahead of the procession, kept checking and clearing the route before allowing it to proceed further. This procedure delayed the procession for few hours to reach its destination - Karbala Gamay Shah. Various Zuljinah, Alam and Tazia processions were taken out from different parts of the city which marched from their traditional routes before joining the central Zuljinah procession. The central Zuljinah procession which emerged from Nisar Haveli inside Mochi Gate on Monday night, passed through its traditional route and culminated at Karbala Gamay Shah near Data Darbar on Tuesday night.

The procession passed from its route including Mohallah Chehel Bibian, Imambargah Syed Wajid Ali Shah, Lakkar Mandi, Imambargah Mehdi Shah, Mobarak Haveli, Chowk Nawab Sahab, Kucha Qazi Khan, Imambargah Molvi Feroze Ali, Kucha Miskinan, Mohallah Pir Gilanian, Imambargah Rajab Ali Shah, Chohata Mufti Baqar, Chowk Purani Kotwali, Kashmiri Bazar, Sunehri Masjid, Dabbi Bazar, Suha Bazar, Gumti Bazar, Said Mitha Bazar, Tehsil Bazar, Bazar Hakiman, Ounchi Masjid and Bhaati Chowk. Various social welfare organisations and volunteers provided first aid services to the wounded mourners as hundreds of them were provided first aid at the spot while about fifty seriously wounded were taken to different city hospitals for better treatment.

After the culmination of the procession, Majlis-e-Sham-e-Ghariban was held inside Karbala Gamay Shah in which Zakereen highlighted the importance of the sacrifice by Hazrat Imam Hussain (RA).