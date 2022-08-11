Sale of flags, buntings gains momentum

Rawalpindi : The sale of Independence day related items including flags, buntings, badges, dresses, and other decorations has gained momentum, especially among young children.

As marking Independence Day is right around the corner, the preparations have gained momentum as the rush of people, particularly children, is seen at different stalls set up by vendors in markets and bazaars.

A large number of buyers are purchasing merchandise from the stalls. Small kiosks have also sprung up throughout the city to sell their stock.

Children are the biggest customers of these stalls and making parents buy them flags, buntings, and other items. Sajjad Ahmad, a stall holder, said “People are buying all kinds of things to mark Independence Day. Many come with their excited children. The hottest selling item at my stall is the national flag; I also have badges, buntings and t-shirts printed with the national flag.”

He said “The business of buntings, badges, wrist bands and caps is also thriving as schools and colleges arrange ceremonies to commemorate Independence Day where decorative material is used by the students.” The preparations for the Independence Day festivity are also in full swing. Cars, motorbikes, bicycles, buses, and trucks are seen plying on the roads decorated with national flags.

Many people have painted their cars with green and white flags ahead of the special day to mark Independence Day. Models of ‘Minar-e-Pakistan’ and portraits of the Quaid-e-Azam and national heroes are also in high demand among the people.

Shafique Afridi, a resident of Sadiqabad, said “The passion and urge to go green and white in the people is unparalleled when it comes to Independence Day. It brings great joy to see how many flags come around during this time in the month of August every year.”