Tayyab kicks off campaign for FIH top slot

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan’s Muhammad Tayyab Ikram has launched his campaign for the president of the International Hockey Federation (FIH) after the resignation of India’s Dr Narinder Batra.

It is believed that besides Asian countries, he enjoys support from African and American countries against Belgian national potential opponent.

Asian Hockey Federation Chief Executive, Tayyab has been active in sports in various roles for more than 35 years in a wide variety of organisations and roles, with a strong focus on education, development, and events.

Tayyab also holds roles within the Olympic Council of Asia, sitting on its Coordination Committee and being vice-chair of the Athletes Committee.