‘Ganga Ram Mother & Child Block to be operational soon’

LAHORE:Punjab Health Minister Dr Yasmin Rashid has said that the efforts are being made to make the under-construction Mother and Child Block in Ganga Ram Hospital operational for public at the earliest.

The minister stated this while presiding over a meeting of the steering committee of Mother and Child Block at Fatima Jinnah Medical University, on Monday.Dr Yasmin Rashid reviewed the ongoing progress of the under-construction Mother and Child Block in Ganga Ram Hospital. She said the officers concerned had been instructed to activate the Block without delay. She stated that Mother and Child Block would be a model hospital for all other hospitals, she added. Dr Yasmin said that international level treatment of mother and child would be made possible in the Block. Modern machinery was being purchased for the treatment of patients. With the increase of population in Punjab, governments in the past had never ever thought of constructing new government hospitals. She said that 23 new and big government hospitals were being built in Punjab.