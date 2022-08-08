Up to 13m traffic challans digitally generated

PESHAWAR: As many as 13 million traffic challans have been digitally generated since November 2019.
The Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) Police initiated a project in November 2019 to digitize the traffic tickets/challans mechanism. Under the project, all traffic wardens in the field were provided with over 1400 handheld mobile devices with Bluetooth printers.
“To date, around 13 million traffic challans have been digitally generated, worth more than 5 billion rupees, through this newly introduced transparent system,” said an official. The existing ticketing/challan system has undergone a process of improvement and is now in its final stage of maturity.
MARDAN: Police have arrested two proclaimed offenders including one having Rs2 million head money while several others...
GHALLANAI: Thirteen persons were injured in an accident in Mohmand district on Sunday, local sources said. A coach and...
LAKKI MARWAT: In connection with the country’s 75th Independence Day, the district education department and boy...
Rawalpindi: City Traffic Police has finalised all the arrangements to maintain traffic flow on Ashura Day. In a...
SUKKUR: The Ghotki Police have recovered five kilogram ‘Charras’ from a motorcycle during a snap checking at...
SUKKUR: A 100-feet breach in canal near Doudapur district Kashmore-Kandhkot submerged hundreds of acres of...
Comments