Up to 13m traffic challans digitally generated

PESHAWAR: As many as 13 million traffic challans have been digitally generated since November 2019.

The Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) Police initiated a project in November 2019 to digitize the traffic tickets/challans mechanism. Under the project, all traffic wardens in the field were provided with over 1400 handheld mobile devices with Bluetooth printers.

“To date, around 13 million traffic challans have been digitally generated, worth more than 5 billion rupees, through this newly introduced transparent system,” said an official. The existing ticketing/challan system has undergone a process of improvement and is now in its final stage of maturity.