More than 250 migrants ‘rescued’ off Tunisia

TUNIS: Tunisian coastguards "rescued" more than 250 migrants who were attempting to cross the Mediterranean to Italy, the North African country’s National Guard said on Sunday.

Maritime authorities "were able... to rescue 255 would-be migrants, including 170 people of various African nationalities, with the remainder Tunisians," the National Guard said in a statement on Facebook.

The attempted crossings -- 17 in total -- took place on the night of Friday to Saturday from the east of Tunisia, according to National Guard spokesman Houcem Eddine Jebabli. The statement did not indicate whether any vessels had got into difficulty or sunk, but did note that an unspecified sum of cash was seized during the operations.

The National Guard also on Friday carried out a "pre-emptive operation", arresting five people who were "preparing to lead an illegal immigration bid departing from the coast of Sousse province in the east of the country", Jebabli said.