PMLQ intra-party polls: Kamil moves LHC against ECP decision

LAHORE: Pakistan Muslim League-Quaid leader Kamil Ali Agha has approached the Lahore High Court, seeking a stay order on the decision from the Election Commission of Pakistan to halt the intra-party polls to elect the new president and general secretary of the party.

The petitioner stated that PMLQ head Chaudhry Shujaat had written a letter to the PA deputy speaker during the election for CM Punjab, which was based on illegal directives. After which, the PMLQ Working Committee termed the directive from Chaudhry Shujaat non-democratic and decided to remove him from the slot.

He said the Election Commission of Pakistan suspended the decision to hold the intra-party polls, saying that no meeting of the Central Executive Committee was held. He said the ECP could only issue directions according to the necessities of the performance of its functions and duties, but its move in this context did not fall under the commission’s jurisdiction.

He argued that the ECP decision to bar intra-party elections was illegal and should be suspended immediately. He prayed to the court that the operation of the impugned order be suspended till the final decision on his petition.

Earlier, the Central Working Committee of the PMLQ had decided to remove party president Chaudhry Shujaat Hussain from the office, citing health issues. Later, Shujaat filed an application with the Election Commission of Pakistan to stop the intra-party elections. After which, the ECP retained Shujaat as the PMLQ chief.