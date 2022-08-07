Khokhar yet to decide whether to contest PHF chief election

ISLAMABAD: The sitting president Pakistan Hockey Federation (PHF) Brig (rtd) Khalid Sajjad Khokhar is undecided about contesting election. Ignoring government directions, the PHF has decided to go ahead with the announced election process and complete it by August 19.

“The sitting PHF President is weighing his options and is yet to decide on whether to contest PHF presidential elections himself or to name someone else for the job,” a source within the PHF said. It has been learnt that a retired major general who has had connection with the game has expressed his willingness to take over the job. “Brig (rtd) Khokhar has yet to finalise his plans regarding contesting the PHF President election. Things however will be much clearer within the next two days,” said the source.

All efforts to contact Brig (rtd) Khokhar who is in the UK these days went fruitless.

Acting secretary PHF Haider Hussain confirmed to 'The News' that Ch Riaz (Chief Election Commissioner) was briefed on the election matters at the PHF headquarters during his visit on Saturday.

Elections of the provincial associations will be completed by August 17 after which the process of PHF president and secretary elections will be completed by August 19.

It is believed that there are more than two candidates for the post of secretary. “Unless and until some sort of patch-up is reached, chances are that more than two candidates will contest secretaryship elections,” a source within the PHF said.

Only a few days back, in a letter addressed to Khokhar, chairman of the PSB announced committee, the Pakistan Sports Board (PSB) directed him not to go ahead with what it called one-sided election process.

“A summary to the Prime Minister / Patron-in-Chief PHF has been submitted by the Ministry of IPC regarding PHF affairs, therefore, till the response from PM Office, the elections may be withheld,” the letter written to the sitting President PHF said.