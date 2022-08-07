Iraq Kurd protesters tear-gassed, MPs detained

SULAIMANIYAH, Iraq: Security forces in Iraq’s autonomous Kurdistan region fired tear gas and rubber-coated bullets on Saturday to disperse anti-government protesters and detained seven opposition lawmakers, an AFP journalist and an official said.

The opposition New Generation party had called for demonstrations in Sulaimaniyah and other cities in the country’s north in protest against deteriorating living conditions, alleged corruption and authoritarian practices by the regional government. Security forces stopped journalists from taking images of the crackdown.