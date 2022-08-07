‘Protection of forests wildlife top priority’

LAHORE : Provincial Minister for Forest and Wildlife Abbas Ali Shah has said that
promotion and protection of forests and wildlife will be among his top priorities.
According to official sources here on Saturday, he said that policies which aimed at development and betterment of the forests would be taken forward.
Forest minister said that he would evolve
his strategy soon after taking briefing about the working of the department. Abbas Ali said that special steps would be taken for promotion of tree plantation.
