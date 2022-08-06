Dengue awareness walk held

MANSEHRA: The ulema, teachers, traders and local government representatives on Friday held a walk to sensitise the people about dengue fever.

The walk, which was organised by the Safada Village Council, was initiated in the Hoodoo-Bandi area and it culminated at the same place after marching through different localities.

The participants of the walk were holding placards inscribed with slogans demanding people to be vigilant to deal with the increasing dengue fever with every passing day.

“The dengue fever cases are on the rise steadily and you should ensure the precautionary measures to protect you and your families from this mosquito-borne virus,” Basharat Ali Swati, the chairman of the Safada village council, said.