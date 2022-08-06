Govt asked to arrest killers of two brothers

GHALLANAI: A jirga here on Friday asked the government to arrest the killers of the two young brothers, who were killed recently in Safi tehsil in Mohmand district.

The local elders speaking at the jirga demanded the government to compensate the family of the two men and arrest the killers at the earliest. It may be mentioned that unidentified gunmen killed the two brothers identified as Khalid Khan and Mushtaq Jan, son of Saiful Maluk, a resident of Safi tehsil in Mohmand.

Speaking at the jirga, Saiful Maluk and his family members including Zahir Khan, Bilal Khan, Rafiq Khan and Abdul Wahab, said that they did not have any enmity and asked the government to arrest the killers.

They asked the government to provide compensation to the children of the two slain brothers. The jirga members also urged the government to bring the accused to justice forthwith and compensate the bereaved family.