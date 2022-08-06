Brave new world

A long-awaited change in our public sector organizations is the shift from the usual manual business model to one that is extensively automated. Automation cuts through the red-tape culture of the manual system, which wastes a lot of time and resources and degrades organizational effectiveness. Piles upon piles of old and unused files are a common site in most government offices, along with delays in processing payments, bills and applications. Tracking an application file can take days if not longer, preventing the timely resolution of important issues.

There is no doubt that more automation will ensure greater transparency and efficiency, lower costs and promote an environment friendly paper-free culture. From hiring to the release of pension of an employee, this system will revolutionize the entire mechanism and will increase confidence in public sector organizations.

Dr Intikhab Ulfat

Karachi