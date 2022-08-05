WAPDA employees stage protest

PESHAWAR: The All Pakistan WAPDA Hydro Electric Workers Union, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, staged a protest demonstration on Thursday, urging the government to solve their problems.

Led by the provincial chairman, Haji Mohammad Iqbal and other office bearers, the protesters gathered outside the Peshawar Press Club.

They were carrying banners and placards inscribed with slogans in favour of their demands. The protesters asked the rulers to immediately arrest the killers of a member of the task force in Achini Payan.

The speakers asked the government to provide the PESCO officials protection during operations and take practical steps to provide protection and relief to their workers.

They asked the government to fill thousands of vacancies to provide relief to consumers and overcome growing accidents of employees while performing duties.

The speakers warned the government to launch a protest movement if their problems were not resolved forthwith.