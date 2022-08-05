Diarrhoea cases on the rise in Swabi

SWABI: During the last one week, two children died of diarrhea and 200 other children were brought to the three teaching hospitals here in the district, said media manager of Bacha Khan Hospital Complex Shahmansoor here on Thursday.

However, the district health officer and his staff were tight-lipped about the serious development while trying to push the facts under the carpet.

When contacted, DHO Dr Abdul Latif said he had no knowledge about the children’s cases.

One of the health workers even indulged in a verbal clash with a senior journalist about how he made the claim and how he shared the information with his media organisations.

The situation surfaced due to excessive rains and floods in the district and according to officials, water related diseases may surface if the health authorities did not take precautionary measures.

The media manager elaborated that 200 children were affected by vomiting and diarrhea in which 120 were brought to Tehsil Topi Headquarters Hospital, 30 to Bacha Khan Medical Complex, and 50 to Tehsil Chota Lahor Headquarters Hospital - all these hospitals have been converted into medical teaching institutions (MTIs).