Diarrhoea cases on the rise in Swabi

SWABI: During the last one week, two children died of diarrhea and 200 other children were brought to the three teaching hospitals here in the district, said media manager of Bacha Khan Hospital Complex Shahmansoor here on Thursday.
However, the district health officer and his staff were tight-lipped about the serious development while trying to push the facts under the carpet.
When contacted, DHO Dr Abdul Latif said he had no knowledge about the children’s cases.
One of the health workers even indulged in a verbal clash with a senior journalist about how he made the claim and how he shared the information with his media organisations.
The situation surfaced due to excessive rains and floods in the district and according to officials, water related diseases may surface if the health authorities did not take precautionary measures.
The media manager elaborated that 200 children were affected by vomiting and diarrhea in which 120 were brought to Tehsil Topi Headquarters Hospital, 30 to Bacha Khan Medical Complex, and 50 to Tehsil Chota Lahor Headquarters Hospital - all these hospitals have been converted into medical teaching institutions (MTIs).
PESHAWAR: The All Pakistan WAPDA Hydro Electric Workers Union, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, staged a protest demonstration on...
MIRANSHAH: Following the failure of talks between the Uthmazai elders and the government officials, almost all the...
LAHORE: Chief Minister Chaudhry Pervaiz Elahi congratulated Pakistani weightlifter Muhammad Noh Dastgir Butt for...
PESHAWAR: Members of Hurmat-e- Rasul Movement staged a protest against Indian government officials for their remarks...
PESHAWAR: The Frontier Foundation Blood Transfusion and Hematological Services on Thursday arranged blood donation...
PESHAWAR: Pakistan Red Crescent Society, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, has launched a relief operation in flood-hit districts of...
Comments