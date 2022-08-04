First digital pilot census completed

ISLAMABAD: After the completion of country’s first digital pilot census, Pakistan Bureau of Statistics (PBS) and National Database Registration Authority (NADRA) have been directed to prepare a draft so that a summary could be sent to Council of Common Interest (CII) and Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) for holding digital census in the country for 2023 general elections.

Federal Minister for Planning Development & Special Initiatives Ahsan Iqbal issued these directions while chairing a meeting on Wednesday. The meeting was attended by Chief Statistics PBS and Director General NADRA.

During the meeting, Chief Statistics PBS informed the minister that digital pilot census has been successfully completed. In this regard, a detailed presentation will be given to the minister next week.

Director General NADRA said first shipment of devices to be used for the census will land in Pakistan from China on August 20. Subsequently, training of the staff for the census will start, he said. The minister directed the officials to conduct independent verification of the training. He asked them to engage academia and university students in the training process so that students of statistics could learn something. The minister further directed that fresh voters list should be ready by July 1 2023 for the ECP to hold elections on the list.