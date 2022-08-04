LGH staff put on alert till Ashura

LAHORE:Post Graduate Medical Institute/Amir-ud-Din Medical College Principal Prof Dr Sardar Al-freed Zafar on Wednesday instructed the administration, staff and emergency department officials of Lahore General Hospital to remain alert till Ashura during Muharram ul Haram.

He added that emergency employees would not be able to take leave without the permission of the Medical Superintendent, while additional staff will be deployed in the emergency department on 9th and 10th Muharram. He said that outdoor activities will be closed on Ashura Day and that staff will be deployed in the emergency department.

Principal PGMI directed the MS LGH to make special arrangements for immediate medical aid to those affected by chainsaw and to provide separate beds for the mourners so that other patients coming in these days could also be treated and routine work could also be continued.

Prof Al-freed directed AMS Pharmacy to take all possible steps to provide ample stock of life saving medicines in the emergency department. He also directed the in-charge blood bank to keep sufficient stock of blood of different groups till Ashura day.

Prof Al-freed Zafar asked the AMS works department that generator should be remained functional and up-to-the-date and staff will be available in every shift.

UNICEF chief praises CPCC’s child protection steps: The Chief of United Nations Children's Fund’s Child Protection Programme Daniela Luciani called on Ombudsman Punjab Maj (retd) Azam Suleman Khan at his office and discussed matters relating to the protection of children's rights.

The Chief Provincial Commissioner for Children (CPCC) of ombudsman office Tabana Sajjad Naseer and Child Protection Officer Zahida Manzoor were also present. A detailed discussion was held about the elimination of online harassment and exploitation of children, the rehabilitation and protection of affected children, child labour and to provide a conducive atmosphere to the little ones. Luciani appreciated the role being played by the CPCC office under Tabana Sajjad Naseer to stop child exploitation and assured support of UNICEF. The Ombudsman Punjab explained that his office has been providing important services for the last 25 years to help resolve public issues relating to the provincial government institutions. Maj (retd) Azam further mentioned that his office is active in all 36 districts of the province to protect public rights. Alongside, the departmental helpline 1050 is 24/7 operational to guide the people needing assistance for the redressal of their problems, he concluded.