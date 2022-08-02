Two pricelists perturb consumers, traders

MARDAN: A tussle has started among butchers, milk sellers and consumers on the issue of two pricelists issued separately by the Livestock Department this month.

District Director, Livestock, Dr Misal Khan Mohmand, issued the pricelist on July 13, fixing the beef rate at Rs580 per kilogram, buffalo meat at Rs550, minced meat at Rs600, mutton at Rs1100, milk at Rs155 and yoghurt at Rs160 per kilogram.

However, people later expressed concern over the increase in the prices of milk and meat by the livestock department.After the news about it was published in a section of the press, District Director, Livestock, Dr Misal Khan Mohmand, issued another pricelist on July 26 and decrease the rate by fixing the beef rate at Rs500 per kilogram, buffalo meat at Rs450, minced meat at Rs500, mutton at Rs1000, milk buffalo at Rs130 per litter, mixed milk (buffalo and cow) Rs120 per litter, yoghurt at Rs130 per kilo and eggs at Rs180 per dozen.

It may be noted that both the pricelist was issued by Dr Misal Khan; however, signatures on both the pricelists were different. Majority of the butchers and milk sellers of the district declared the second pricelist fake and did not follow it, due to which a tussle started among butchers, milk sellers and consumers in the district.People have appealed to the district administration and district director of Livestock to take action and compel the butchers and milk sellers to follow the second pricelist.