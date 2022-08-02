BRT fleet to have 62 more buses

PESHAWAR: Sixty-two new buses will soon be added to the Bus Rapid Transit (BRT) service, says TransPeshawar spokeswoman here on Monday. TransPeshawar spokeswoman Sadaf Kamil said that 86 new buses for Zu Peshawar have reached Port Qasim in Karachi.

She said that earlier this year, an order for the manufacturing of 86 news buses was placed in China of which 62 had arrived in Pakistan and the remaining would arrive soon. The new 12-meter buses will take the total number of Zu buses to 220 and with the arrival of 24 more buses, Zu Peshawar will operate with a total of 244 buses.

“Considering the increasing popularity of the service with the people of Peshawar, the buses are being added to the BRT fleet,” she said, adding that the system was catering to more than 250,000 passengers per day and the number was growing continuously.

“With the induction of the new buses into the system, the BRT Peshawar aims to provide an even better service to the people of Peshawar”, she said.She said the new buses were present at Port Qasim in Karachi and would be sent to Peshawar after inspection, customs clearance and carrying out other required procedures.