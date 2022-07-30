Muharram security plan finalised in DI Khan

DERA ISMAIL KHAN: More than 7,000 cops have been deployed as part of the security plan for Muharram days in the district.
A police spokesman said that under the plan, the district has been divided into three zones and eight sectors and a total of 7,436 cops would perform their duties at various locations.
The police riders in the city and Cantt limits will jointly patrol with the riders of Pakistan Army. Arrangements have also been made for the rooftop security on 10th of Muharram, and 124 points have been allocated for the purpose, of which eight places have been declared as sensitive.
CCTV cameras have also been installed to monitor the peace and security situation during the Muharram days while a regular control room has been set up, in which DPO Dera Captain (r) Najam Hussain Liaquat will monitor the city.
He said a bomb disposal squad and the canine unit would be on duty across the district under the supervision of Tiger Inayatullah Khan.
