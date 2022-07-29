Policy on lawyers’ use of social media

LAHORE:Proficient Lawyers Society (PLS) has written letters to the Pakistan Bar Council, Punjab Bar Council and all relevant legal forums for the enactment of code of conduct/ policy for lawyer community regarding use of social media tools in lawyers’ uniform with name and designation.

Lawyers’ use of social media tools such as TikTok, Snack Video, Twitter, Instagram, Facebook and YouTube has increased. Where there are informative posts regarding legal education and analysis for the general public, there are some very irrelevant posts in lawyer’s uniform that give a negative impression of the whole community and are embarrassing.

The legal profession has a decorum and it is important to maintain that, the PLS letter argues. Proficient Lawyers Society (PLS) is a union of professional lawyers, struggling for the professional development of legal community for the last 15 years. PLS General Executive body meeting held in Lahore discussed the role of social media and lawyers’ posts there and called for formulating a code of conduct, policy for the lawyers on use of social media in lawyer’s uniform.