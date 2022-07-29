Man shot dead by robbers

LAHORE:A man was shot dead by robbers in the Green Town police area Thursday. The victim Asghar Ali along with his brothers Akhtar Ali and cousin Ali Ahmed went to a bakery at Umar Chowk to collect goods. Akhtar and Asghar went inside the bakery while Ali Ahmed was sitting in the car when some robbers kidnapped him at gunpoint and drove away from the scene. In the meantime, Akhtar and Asghar chased the car. The car being driven by one of the robbers went out of control and hit the wall. A robber opened fire, as a result, Asghar got a fatal bullet wound in the chest and fell on the ground. The accused escaped from the scene. The injured Asghar was taken to hospital where he died. Ali Ahmed had come from Sialkot to go to Malaysia. Police shifted the body to the morgue.

KILLER arrested: Civil Lines and City Division Investigation police arrested murderers of three victims on Thursday. Badami Bagh Investigation police arrested one Liaqat Ali who had killed his wife Fauzia Bibi over a property issue and buried her body in a nearby graveyard.

In another incident, Shahdara Town Investigation police handed over the body of M Javed, who was found dead in the river Ravi, to the heirs. The victim’s abduction case was registered in Saddar Sialkot police station on the complaint of his son. The accused M Bilal and Suman Shahzai had killed the victim and threw his body in the canal in Sialkot area. In another case, Shalimar Investigation police arrested one Nauman alias Cheeta for killing a citizen Daniyal alias Danish over a minor dispute.

Imposter: Raiwand City police arrested a man for impersonating a police sub-inspector. During the snap-checking, Raiwind City police stopped a man Ramzan dressed in sub-inspector's uniform. The man turned out to be a fake police officer when the police checked his ID card.