74th martyrdom anniversary of Capt Sarwar observed

RAWALPINDI: The 74th martyrdom anniversary of Captain Muhammad Sarwar Shaheed, Nishan-e-Haider was observed on Wednesday.

Major General Mumtaz Hussain laid floral wreath at Captain Muhammad Sarwar Shaheed’s mausoleum, at his native town village Sanghori, Gujar Khan, Rawalpindi.

A smartly turned out contingent of Pakistan Army presented guard of honour. Various people from different walks of life, civil and military officials and relatives of Shuhada attended the wreath laying ceremony.

On July 27, 1948, Captain Muhammad Sarwar attacked a key enemy military position in the Uri sector of Kashmir. A large number of soldiers were martyred and injured in this attack but Captain Muhammad Sarwar continued to advance. On approaching the enemy’s front, he found that the enemy had secured their fronts with barbed wire, despite this, Captain Muhammad Sarwar constantly kept on firing, without caring about his injuries, he along with his 6 comrades crossed the barbed wire and made a final attack on the enemy’s front, with a bust on the enemy, raising the slogans “Allah Ho Akbar”, he said to the presence of the lord.

The enemy left the post and ran away. After this sudden attack, the enemy turned their cannons towards Captain Sarwar, thus a bullet hit Captain Sarwar in the chest and he was martyred.