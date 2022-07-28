74th martyrdom anniversary of Capt Sarwar observed

RAWALPINDI: The 74th martyrdom anniversary of Captain Muhammad Sarwar Shaheed, Nishan-e-Haider was observed on Wednesday.
Major General Mumtaz Hussain laid floral wreath at Captain Muhammad Sarwar Shaheed’s mausoleum, at his native town village Sanghori, Gujar Khan, Rawalpindi.
A smartly turned out contingent of Pakistan Army presented guard of honour. Various people from different walks of life, civil and military officials and relatives of Shuhada attended the wreath laying ceremony.
On July 27, 1948, Captain Muhammad Sarwar attacked a key enemy military position in the Uri sector of Kashmir. A large number of soldiers were martyred and injured in this attack but Captain Muhammad Sarwar continued to advance. On approaching the enemy’s front, he found that the enemy had secured their fronts with barbed wire, despite this, Captain Muhammad Sarwar constantly kept on firing, without caring about his injuries, he along with his 6 comrades crossed the barbed wire and made a final attack on the enemy’s front, with a bust on the enemy, raising the slogans “Allah Ho Akbar”, he said to the presence of the lord.
The enemy left the post and ran away. After this sudden attack, the enemy turned their cannons towards Captain Sarwar, thus a bullet hit Captain Sarwar in the chest and he was martyred.
ISLAMABAD: Telenor has been reviewing its operation in Pakistan in the wake of worsening macroeconomic situation in...
SWABI: Cecilia Cayetano, Chief Operating Officer of Educative Inc, visited Ghulam Ishaq Khan Institute of Engineering...
MANSEHRA: Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf MPA Didar Khan has asked the district administration to provide emergency relief...
BATKHELA: Peshawar High Court Chief Justice Qaisar Rasheed Khan on Wednesday said that efforts were being made to...
PESHAWAR: A man shot dead his sister over a dispute of Rs70,000 in the limits of Phandu Police Station on Wednesday.An...
MANSEHRA: A boy allegedly killed his younger brother while making a Tik Tok video in Charbagh Bala area here on...
Comments