NTDC awards 50km line contract

LAHORE: The National Transmission and Despatch Company Limited (NTDC) has awarded contract for construction of a 50 kilometer (km) 500 kilovolt (kV) transmission line to evacuate up to 1530 megawatts (MW) clean energy from Tarbela 5th Extension, it said on Wednesday.

NTDC said the company would construct the transmission line to connect cheap power supply with 500kV Islamabad West Grid Station.

Construction of another 2.8km, 500kV single-circuit interconnector between Tarbela T-4 Switchyard and Tarbela 5th Extension Switchyard is also part of the agreement.

The agreement for design, supply, installation, testing, and commissioning of the said transmission lines was signed by Chief Engineer (Project

Delivery) North Islamabad, Mr. Asghar Mujtaba, and representative of M/s NETRACON Technologies (Pvt.) Ltd.

The project is funded by the World Bank and is scheduled to be completed within 24 months.

Addition of environment friendly and low-cost power through indigenous, clean and green hydroelectricity will help to increase reliability of transmission system in the areas and meet increasing demand of electricity in the country.