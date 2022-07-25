Heavy rains trigger flash floods in DI Khan

DERA ISMAIL KHAN: The heavy torrential rains triggered flash floods in the low-lying areas in Dera Ismail Khan city.

Though the rains turned the weather pleasant, the rainwater inundated streets and bazaars in Dera Ismail Khan city, causing inconvenience to the people and disrupting the flow of traffic. Some vehicles broke down in the rainwater and the people were seen pushing them.

The flash floods also disrupted the electricity supply in some places.

Several villages were flooded in Purwa tehsil after a drain started overflowing due to heavy rains. The floodwater accumulated inside homes and caused damage to them.

It was reported that several mud-thatched houses sustained damage due to the heavy flooding, which also destroyed standing crops.

The local people have asked the government to launch relief activities and compensate them for their losses. On Friday, the heavy rains caused flash floods in the low-lying areas in Kiri Khaisore Union Council and its surrounding places in Dera Ismail Khan, causing damage to several houses and standing crops.

The local people said it had been raining in Dera Ismail Khan for the last one week, which had turned the weather pleasant, but caused flooding in Kiri Khaisore Union Council and its nearby localities.

The floodwater damaged several houses and ruined standing crops and orchards, inflicting heavy losses on the farmers. The people have asked the government to declare Dera Ismail Khan as calamity-hit and provide compensation to the affectees. They said the low-lying areas were flooded due to poor drainage system. They asked the government to relocate them to safe places and provide relief goods to them.