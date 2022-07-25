Name finalised for nursing college in Swabi

PESHAWAR: The 11th meeting of the Board of Governors of GKMC/BKMC-MTI was held in the Gajju Khan Medical College (GKMC) Conference Room.

The board meeting was held with chairman BoG and member Khyber Pakhtun-khwa Policy Board, Maj-Gen (retried) Muhammad Salahuddin Qasim in the chair. The board members Dr Arshad Hussain, Dr Tufail Mohammad Khan, Dr Ashfaq Ahmad Khan and. Mian Unwan-uddin also attended the meeting.

All the management of GKMC/BKMC-MTI, Swabi and Additional Hospital Director, THQ Hospital-MTI, Topi and Lahor.

According to the spokes-man, a detailed briefing on various projects including pre-fab constructions, IT infrastructure, hospital fair price pharmacy, Thalassemia Centre and the establishment of a nursing college.

The spokesman added that on the request of the Nursing Director, BKMC-MTI, Swabi, and Mehran Khan, the Board of Governors approved the name for the Nursing College being established under the umbrella of GKMC/BKMC as “NIGAR” College of Nursing-MTI Swabi.

Nigar Johar is the first and only woman in the history of the Pakistan Army to attain the Rank of lieutenant-general and the third to reach the rank of major-general, belonging to Swabi, the spokesman said.

Initially, the college will be started in a rented building, the spokesman added. Dean/CEO, GKMC/BKMC-MTI Swabi, Prof. Dr Shams-Ur-Rahman informed the Board about acquiring land for the purpose of building a building for Gajju Khan Medical College-MTI.